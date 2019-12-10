Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Noe Noack

Stand: 10.12.2019

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
01. KoffeeRapture
02. LizzoCuz I Love You
03. Little SimzGrey Area
04. SpiceCaptured Mixtape
05. SlowthaiNothing Great About Britain
06. Fat White FamilySerfs Up
07. Billie EilishWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
08. Aldous HardingDesigner
09. The Comet Is ComingAfterlife
10. Sleaford ModsEton Alive
11. DJ ShadowOur Pathetic Age
12. Jamila WoodsLegacy! Legacy!
13. Ty SegallFirst Taste
14. The Last PoetsUnderstanding What Dub Is
15. King Gizzard & The Lizzard WizzardFishing For Fishes
16. The Düsseldorf DüsterboysNenn Mich Musik
17. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
18. FidlarAlmost Free
19. Sunn O))Life Metal
20. The RaconteursHelp Us Stranger

0