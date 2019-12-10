Alben 2019 Noe Noack
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Koffee
|Rapture
|02. Lizzo
|Cuz I Love You
|03. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|04. Spice
|Captured Mixtape
|05. Slowthai
|Nothing Great About Britain
|06. Fat White Family
|Serfs Up
|07. Billie Eilish
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|08. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|09. The Comet Is Coming
|Afterlife
|10. Sleaford Mods
|Eton Alive
|11. DJ Shadow
|Our Pathetic Age
|12. Jamila Woods
|Legacy! Legacy!
|13. Ty Segall
|First Taste
|14. The Last Poets
|Understanding What Dub Is
|15. King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizzard
|Fishing For Fishes
|16. The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
|Nenn Mich Musik
|17. Tyler, the Creator
|Igor
|18. Fidlar
|Almost Free
|19. Sunn O))
|Life Metal
|20. The Raconteurs
|Help Us Stranger