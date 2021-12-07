Alben 2021 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

|01. Lucy Dacus
|Home Video
|02. Lael Neale
|Acquainted With Night
|03. Le Ren
|Leftovers
|04. Sofia Kourtesis
|Fresia Magdalena EP
|05. Natalie Bergman
|Mercy
|06. Dawn Richard
|Second Line
|07. 박혜진 park hye jin
|Before I Die
|08. Low
|Hey What
|09. Little Simz
|Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
|10. Lump
|Animal
|11. Team Scheisse
|Ich habe dir Blumen von der Tanke mitgebracht
|12. Kacey Musgraves
|Star-Crossed
|13. Hand Habits
|Fun House
|14. Lana del Rey
|Chemtrails Over The Country Club
|15. Squirrel Flower
|Planet (i)
|16. The Notwist
|Vertigo Days
|17. Tirzah
|Colourgrade
|18. Cassandra Jenkins
|An Overview On Phenomenal Nature
|19. Jon Hopkins
|Music For Psychedelic Therapy
|20. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra
|Promises