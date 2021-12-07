Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Alben 2021 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 07.12.2021

Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß | Bild: Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Lucy DacusHome Video
02. Lael NealeAcquainted With Night
03. Le RenLeftovers
04. Sofia KourtesisFresia Magdalena EP
05. Natalie BergmanMercy
06. Dawn RichardSecond Line
07. 박혜진 park hye jinBefore I Die
08. LowHey What
09. Little SimzSometimes I Might Be Introvert
10. LumpAnimal
11. Team ScheisseIch habe dir Blumen von der Tanke mitgebracht
12. Kacey MusgravesStar-Crossed
13. Hand HabitsFun House
14. Lana del ReyChemtrails Over The Country Club
15. Squirrel FlowerPlanet (i)
16. The NotwistVertigo Days
17. TirzahColourgrade
18. Cassandra JenkinsAn Overview On Phenomenal Nature
19. Jon HopkinsMusic For Psychedelic Therapy
20. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony OrchestraPromises