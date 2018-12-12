Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 12.12.2018

Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
Die Top 20 der Alben
01. Vampire WeekendFather Of The Bride
02. Julia JacklinCrushing
03. Lana del ReyNorman Fucking Rockwell
04. Aldous HardingDesigner
05. Die HeiterkeitWas Passiert ist
06. ModeselektorWho Else
07. FatoniAndorra
08. Better Oblivion Community CenterB.O.C.C.
09. King PrincessCheap Queen
10. KummerKiox
11. Sharon Van EttenAre We There
12. Molly SarléKaraoke Angel
13. Fontaines DCDogrel
14. HaiytiPerroquet
15. Angel OlsenAll Mirrors
16. James BlakeAssume Form
17. Hand HabitsPlaceholder
18. SlowthaiNothing Great About Britain
19. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
20. Billie EilishWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

