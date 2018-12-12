Alben 2019 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Vampire Weekend
|Father Of The Bride
|02. Julia Jacklin
|Crushing
|03. Lana del Rey
|Norman Fucking Rockwell
|04. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|05. Die Heiterkeit
|Was Passiert ist
|06. Modeselektor
|Who Else
|07. Fatoni
|Andorra
|08. Better Oblivion Community Center
|B.O.C.C.
|09. King Princess
|Cheap Queen
|10. Kummer
|Kiox
|11. Sharon Van Etten
|Are We There
|12. Molly Sarlé
|Karaoke Angel
|13. Fontaines DC
|Dogrel
|14. Haiyti
|Perroquet
|15. Angel Olsen
|All Mirrors
|16. James Blake
|Assume Form
|17. Hand Habits
|Placeholder
|18. Slowthai
|Nothing Great About Britain
|19. Tyler, the Creator
|Igor
|20. Billie Eilish
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?