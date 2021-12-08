Alben 2021 Thomas Mehringer

|01. Little Simz
|Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
|02. International Music
|Ententraum
|03. Vince Staples
|Vince Staples
|04. Hand Habits
|Fun House
|05. Burnout Ostwest
|Es bleibt schrecklich
|06. Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney
|Superwolves
|07. Tirzah
|Colourgrade
|08. The Goon Sax
|Mirror II
|09. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine
|A Beginners’s Mind
|10. Helado Negro
|Far In
|11. Brockhampton
|Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine
|12. Sophia Kennedy
|Monsters
|13. Le Ren
|Leftovers
|14. Aloa Input
|Devil’s Diamond Memory Collection
|15. The Weather Station
|Ignorance
|16. Sault
|Nine
|17. Nation Of Language
|A Way Forward
|18. Ja, Panik
|Die Gruppe
|19. Dawn Richard
|Second Line
|20. Nell & The Flaming Lips
|Where The Viaduct Looms