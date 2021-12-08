Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2021 Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 08.12.2021

Thomas Mehringer, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Little SimzSometimes I Might Be Introvert
02. International MusicEntentraum
03. Vince StaplesVince Staples
04. Hand HabitsFun House
05. Burnout OstwestEs bleibt schrecklich
06. Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt SweeneySuperwolves
07. TirzahColourgrade
08. The Goon SaxMirror II
09. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De AugustineA Beginners’s Mind
10. Helado NegroFar In
11. BrockhamptonRoadrunner: New Light, New Machine
12. Sophia KennedyMonsters
13. Le RenLeftovers
14. Aloa InputDevil’s Diamond Memory Collection
15. The Weather StationIgnorance
16. SaultNine
17. Nation Of LanguageA Way Forward
18. Ja, Panik      Die Gruppe
19. Dawn RichardSecond Line
20. Nell & The Flaming LipsWhere The Viaduct Looms