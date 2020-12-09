Alben 2020 Thomas Mehringer
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Three Queens In Mourning & Bonnie Prince Billy
|Hello Sorrow / Hello Joy
|02. SAULT
|Untitled (Black is)
|03. All diese Gewalt
|Andere
|04. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|05. Kelly Lee Owens
|Inner Song
|06. Coriky
|Coriky
|07. Fiona Apple
|Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|08. Bill Callahan
|Gold Record
|09. Sandra Hüller
|Be Your Own Prince
|10. Yves Tumor
|Heaven To A Tortured Mind
|11. Haiyti
|sui sui
|12. Run The Jewels
|RTJ4
|13. Roísín Murphy
|Roísin Machine
|14. Dirty Projectors
|5EPs
|15. Kinderzimmer Productions
|Todesverachtung To Go
|16. Ela Minus
|acts of rebellion
|17. Khruangbin
|Mordechai
|18. Jeff Tweedy
|Love Is The King
|19. Kevin Morby
|Sundowner
|20. Bob Dylan
|Rough And Rowdy Ways