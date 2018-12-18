Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 18.12.2018 | Archiv

Thomas Mehringer, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Helado NegroThis Is How You Smile
02. The Düsseldorf DüsterboysNenn Mich Musik
03. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
04. Purple MountainsPurple Mountains
05. Sleater-KinneyThe Center Won't Hold
06. Little SimzGrey Area
07. Bonnie Prince BillyI Made A Place
08. Danny Brownuknowhatimsaying¿
09. Aldous HardingDesigner
10. MoodymannSinner
11. Big ThiefU.F.O.F./Two Hands
12. Fat White FamilySerfs Up
13. Angel OlsenAll Mirrors
14. FloristEmily Alone
15. WilcoOde To Joy
16. Bill CallahanSheperd In A Sheepskin
17. Flying LotusFlamagra
18. Nick Cave & The Bad SeedsGhosteen
19. Thom YorkeANIMA
20. Jetzt!Wie Es War

