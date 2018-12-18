Alben 2019 Thomas Mehringer
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Helado Negro
|This Is How You Smile
|02. The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
|Nenn Mich Musik
|03. Tyler, the Creator
|Igor
|04. Purple Mountains
|Purple Mountains
|05. Sleater-Kinney
|The Center Won't Hold
|06. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|07. Bonnie Prince Billy
|I Made A Place
|08. Danny Brown
|uknowhatimsaying¿
|09. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|10. Moodymann
|Sinner
|11. Big Thief
|U.F.O.F./Two Hands
|12. Fat White Family
|Serfs Up
|13. Angel Olsen
|All Mirrors
|14. Florist
|Emily Alone
|15. Wilco
|Ode To Joy
|16. Bill Callahan
|Sheperd In A Sheepskin
|17. Flying Lotus
|Flamagra
|18. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Ghosteen
|19. Thom Yorke
|ANIMA
|20. Jetzt!
|Wie Es War