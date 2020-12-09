Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Helen Malich

Stand: 09.12.2020

Die Top 20 der Alben
01. TunngNothing Great About Britain
02. INGATears and Teeth
03. This Is The KitOff Off On
04. F.S. BlummIn Sight
05. BibioSleep On The Wing
06. Bright EyesDown In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
07. Sufjan StevensThe Acension
08. Andrew BirdHARK!
09. Sylvan EssoFree Love
10. OttaSongbook
11. Caroline RoseSuperstar
12. Shantel & Cümbüs CermaatIstanbul
13. GorillazSong Machine Part One: Strange Timez
14. Wilma ArcherA Western Circular
15. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
16. Crucchi GangCrucchi Gang
17. Soccer Mommycolor theory
18. Whitest Boy AliveQuarantine at El Ganzo
19. Dent MayLate Checkout

