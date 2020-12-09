Alben 2020 Helen Malich
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Tunng
|Nothing Great About Britain
|02. INGA
|Tears and Teeth
|03. This Is The Kit
|Off Off On
|04. F.S. Blumm
|In Sight
|05. Bibio
|Sleep On The Wing
|06. Bright Eyes
|Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
|07. Sufjan Stevens
|The Acension
|08. Andrew Bird
|HARK!
|09. Sylvan Esso
|Free Love
|10. Otta
|Songbook
|11. Caroline Rose
|Superstar
|12. Shantel & Cümbüs Cermaat
|Istanbul
|13. Gorillaz
|Song Machine Part One: Strange Timez
|14. Wilma Archer
|A Western Circular
|15. Phoebe Bridgers
|Punisher
|16. Crucchi Gang
|Crucchi Gang
|17. Soccer Mommy
|color theory
|18. Whitest Boy Alive
|Quarantine at El Ganzo
|19. Dent May
|Late Checkout