Alben 2019 Matthias Hacker
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Vampire Weekend
|Father Of The Bride
|02. Simon Joyner
|Pocket Moon
|03. Die Goldenen Zitronen
|More Than A Feeling
|04. Jessica Pratt
|Quiet Signs
|05. Resavoir
|Resavoir
|06. Jamila Woods
|Legend! Legend!
|07. FKA Twigs
|Magdalene
|08. Bon Iver
|I,I
|09. AA Bondy
|Enderness
|10. Deichkind
|Wer sagt denn das?
|11. Jesca Hoop
|Stonechild
|12. Big Thief
|U.F.O.F.
|13. Billie Eilish
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|14. Rosie Lowe
|YU
|15. Lizzo
|Cuz I Love You
|16. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|17. Young Guv
|GUV
|18. Fontaines DC
|Dogrel
|19. Angel Olson
|All Mirrors
|20. Kummer
|Kiox