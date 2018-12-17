Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Matthias Hacker

Stand: 17.12.2018 | Archiv

Matthias Hacker, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Vampire WeekendFather Of The Bride
02. Simon JoynerPocket Moon
03. Die Goldenen ZitronenMore Than A Feeling
04. Jessica PrattQuiet Signs
05. ResavoirResavoir
06. Jamila WoodsLegend! Legend!
07. FKA TwigsMagdalene
08. Bon IverI,I
09. AA BondyEnderness
10. DeichkindWer sagt denn das?
11. Jesca HoopStonechild
12. Big ThiefU.F.O.F.
13. Billie EilishWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
14. Rosie LoweYU
15. LizzoCuz I Love You
16. Aldous HardingDesigner
17. Young GuvGUV
18. Fontaines DCDogrel
19. Angel OlsonAll Mirrors
20. KummerKiox

