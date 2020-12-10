Alben 2020 Sabine Gietzelt
|01. Louis Philippe & The Night Mail
|Thunderclouds
|02. Caleb Landy Jones
|The Mother Stone
|03. Ghostpoet
|I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
|04. SAULT
|Untitled (Black is)
|05. Clipping
|Visions Of Bodies Being Burned
|06. Throwing Muses
|Sun Racket
|07. Mulatu Astatke
|To Know Without Knowing
|08. Idles
|Ultra Mono
|09. The Haden Triplets
|The Family Songbook
|10. J. W. Francis
|We Share A Similar Joy
|11. King Krule
|Man Alive
|12. Thee Queens Of Mourning & Bonnie Prince Billy
|Hello Sorrow / Hello Joy
|13. Brigid Mae Power
|Head Above The Water
|14. Juana Molina
|Anormal
|15. Baxter Dury
|The Night Chancers Elvis C.
|16. Bob Mould
|Blue Hearts
|17. Algiers
|There Is No Year
|18. Kassa Overall
|I Think i'm Good
|19. Fontaines D.C.
|A Hero's Death
|20. The Microphones
|The Microphones in 2020