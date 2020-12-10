Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 10.12.2020

Sabine Gietzelt | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Louis Philippe & The Night MailThunderclouds
02. Caleb Landy JonesThe Mother Stone
03. GhostpoetI Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
04. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
05. ClippingVisions Of Bodies Being Burned
06. Throwing MusesSun Racket
07. Mulatu AstatkeTo Know Without Knowing
08. IdlesUltra Mono
09. The Haden TripletsThe Family Songbook
10. J. W. FrancisWe Share A Similar Joy
11. King KruleMan Alive
12. Thee Queens Of Mourning & Bonnie Prince BillyHello Sorrow / Hello Joy
13. Brigid Mae PowerHead Above The Water
14. Juana MolinaAnormal
15. Baxter DuryThe Night Chancers Elvis C.
16. Bob MouldBlue Hearts
17. AlgiersThere Is No Year
18. Kassa OverallI Think i'm Good
19. Fontaines D.C. A Hero's Death
20. The MicrophonesThe Microphones in 2020

