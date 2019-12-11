Alben 2019 Sabine Gietzelt
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Simon Joyner
|Pocket Moon
|02. The Manana People
|Princess Diana
|03. Aldo
|Trembling Eyelids
|04. Bill Pritchard
|The Last Tempation Of Brussels
|05. Jaimie Branch
|Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
|06. The Modern Times
|Algorythmic Dance Music
|07. Doon Kanda
|Labyrinth
|08. Sean O Hagan
|Radium Calls
|09. The Goboteds
|Dept Begins At 30
|10. Chris Brokaw
|End Of The Night
|11. Panda Bear
|Buoys
|12. 3TM
|Lake
|13. Shkoon
|Rima
|14. Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble
|The Colors That You Bring
|15. Martin Frawley
|Undine at 31
|16. Mattiel
|Satis Factory
|17. SebastiAn
|Thirst