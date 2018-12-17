Alben 2019 Florian Fricke
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Lingua Ignota
|Caligula
|02. Heilung
|Futha
|03. MC Yallah X Dubmaster
|Kubali
|04. FKA Twigs
|Magadalene
|05. Holly Herndon
|Proto
|06. DJ Nigga Fox
|Cartas Na Manga
|07. The Comet Is Coming
|Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
|08. HAAi
|System Up, Windows Down
|09. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|10. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|11. Fat White Family
|Serfs Up!
|12. Connie Constance
|English Rose
|13. 75 Dollar Bill
|I Was Real
|14. Faber
|I Fucking Love My Wife
|15. Stefan Goldmann
|Veiki
|16. Sault
|5
|17. Fehler Kuti
|Schland Is The Place For Me
|18. Slikback
|Lusakaneku/Tomo
|19. Moodymann
|Sinner
|20. Barker
|Utility