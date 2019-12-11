Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Maria Fedorova

Stand: 11.12.2019

Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
02. PTUAm I Who I Am
03. Kim GordonNo Home Record
04. Angel OlsonAll Mirrors
05. SchackeKisloty Forever EP
06. Sleaford ModsEton Alive
07. Petrol GirlsCut & Snitch
08. Lingua IgnotaCaligula
09. FKA TwigsMagdalene
10. SebastiAnThirst
11. Jamila WoodsLegacy! Legacy!
12. HaiytiPerroquet
13. Jenny HvalThe Practice Of Love
14. Gabber Modus OperandiHOXXXYA
15. Amanda PalmerThere Will Be No Intermission
16. Nilüfer YanyaMiss Universe
17. MoodymanSinner
18. Sleater-KinneyThe Center Won't Hold
19. Jeff MillsMoon (The Area of Influence)
20. Holly HerndonProto

