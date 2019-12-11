Alben 2019 Maria Fedorova
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Tyler, the Creator
|Igor
|02. PTU
|Am I Who I Am
|03. Kim Gordon
|No Home Record
|04. Angel Olson
|All Mirrors
|05. Schacke
|Kisloty Forever EP
|06. Sleaford Mods
|Eton Alive
|07. Petrol Girls
|Cut & Snitch
|08. Lingua Ignota
|Caligula
|09. FKA Twigs
|Magdalene
|10. SebastiAn
|Thirst
|11. Jamila Woods
|Legacy! Legacy!
|12. Haiyti
|Perroquet
|13. Jenny Hval
|The Practice Of Love
|14. Gabber Modus Operandi
|HOXXXYA
|15. Amanda Palmer
|There Will Be No Intermission
|16. Nilüfer Yanya
|Miss Universe
|17. Moodyman
|Sinner
|18. Sleater-Kinney
|The Center Won't Hold
|19. Jeff Mills
|Moon (The Area of Influence)
|20. Holly Herndon
|Proto