Alben 2021 Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 09.12.2021

Karl Bruckmaier
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Geoff MuldaurHis Last Letter
02. Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ BillyBlind Date Party
03. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Matt SweeneySuperwolves
04. Sun Ra ArkestraSwirlin’
05. Frode Haltli & Avant Folk   II
06. Alasdair Roberts og Völvur           The Old Fabled River
07. Sam Gendel and Sam WilkesMusic for Saxophone and Bass Guitar
08. Connie SmithThe Cry of the Hearts
09. The Notwist  Vertigo Days
10. Herman DuneSanta Cruz Gold
11. Sao Paulo Underground & TupperwareSaturno Magico
12. The Flatlanders       Treasures of Love  
13. Lucinda Williams     Lu’s Jukebox Vol. 4 
14. Michael HurleyThe Time of the Fox Gloves         
15. Matthew E. WhiteK-Bay
16. Jeb Loy Nichols       Jeb Loy
17. Black Midi     Cavalcade   
18. Gudrun Gut & Mabe Fratti Let’s Talk about the Weather
19. VillagersFever Dreams
20. THE UNDERFLOW Instant Opaque Evening