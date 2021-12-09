Alben 2021 Karl Bruckmaier

|01. Geoff Muldaur
|His Last Letter
|02. Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
|Blind Date Party
|03. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Matt Sweeney
|Superwolves
|04. Sun Ra Arkestra
|Swirlin’
|05. Frode Haltli & Avant Folk
|II
|06. Alasdair Roberts og Völvur
|The Old Fabled River
|07. Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes
|Music for Saxophone and Bass Guitar
|08. Connie Smith
|The Cry of the Hearts
|09. The Notwist
|Vertigo Days
|10. Herman Dune
|Santa Cruz Gold
|11. Sao Paulo Underground & Tupperware
|Saturno Magico
|12. The Flatlanders
|Treasures of Love
|13. Lucinda Williams
|Lu’s Jukebox Vol. 4
|14. Michael Hurley
|The Time of the Fox Gloves
|15. Matthew E. White
|K-Bay
|16. Jeb Loy Nichols
|Jeb Loy
|17. Black Midi
|Cavalcade
|18. Gudrun Gut & Mabe Fratti
|Let’s Talk about the Weather
|19. Villagers
|Fever Dreams
|20. THE UNDERFLOW
|Instant Opaque Evening