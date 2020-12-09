Alben 2020 Karl Bruckmaier
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Carla Bley Trio
|Life Goes On
|02. Rustin' Man
|Clockdust
|03. Bill Callahan
|Gold Record
|04. Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree
|Names Of Nordend Women
|05. Richard Dawson
|Republic Of Geordieland
|06. Daniel Blumberg
|On & ON
|07. Sorry
|925
|08. Sam Gendel
|DRM
|09. Sam Gendel
|Satin Doll
|10. Ariel Sharrat & Matthias Kom
|Never Work
|11. Moses Boyd
|Dark Matter
|12. Sun Ra Arkestra
|Swirling
|13. The Whitest Boy Alive
|Quarantine at El Ganzo
|14. Three Queens in Mourning & Bonnie Prince Billy
|Hello Sorrow / Hello Joy
|15. Bobby Conn
|Recovery
|16. Shirley Collins
|Heart's Ease
|17. Hen Oggled
|Free Humans
|18. The Soft Pink Truth
|Shall We Go On Singing So That Grace May Increase?
|19. Nicolas Godin
|Concrete & Glass
|20. Elliott Sharp's Terraplane
|Kick it Six