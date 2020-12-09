Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 09.12.2020

Karl Bruckmaier | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Carla Bley TrioLife Goes On
02. Rustin' ManClockdust
03. Bill CallahanGold Record
04. Lee Ranaldo & Raül RefreeNames Of Nordend Women
05. Richard DawsonRepublic Of Geordieland
06. Daniel BlumbergOn & ON
07. Sorry925
08. Sam GendelDRM
09. Sam GendelSatin Doll
10. Ariel Sharrat & Matthias KomNever Work
11. Moses BoydDark Matter
12. Sun Ra ArkestraSwirling
13. The Whitest Boy AliveQuarantine at El Ganzo
14. Three Queens in Mourning & Bonnie Prince BillyHello Sorrow / Hello Joy
15. Bobby ConnRecovery
16. Shirley CollinsHeart's Ease
17. Hen OggledFree Humans
18. The Soft Pink TruthShall We Go On Singing So That Grace May Increase?
19. Nicolas GodinConcrete & Glass
20. Elliott Sharp's TerraplaneKick it Six

