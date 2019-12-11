Alben 2019 Karl Bruckmaier

01. Matana Roberts Coin Coin Chapter IV: Memphis

02. Sleater-Kinney The Center Won't Hold

03. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Ghosteen

04. Simon Joyner Pocket Moon

05. Royal Trux White Stuff

06. Van Morrison Three Chords And The Truth

07. Sarah Louise Nighttime Birds And Morning Stars

08. Daniel Blumberg & Hebronix LIV

09. Lambchop This (is what I wanted to tell you)

10. The Sensory Illusions "st"

11. Robert Forster Inferno

12. Perila Irer Dent

13. Richard Dawson 2020

14. Art Ensemble od Chicago We Are On The Edge

15. The National Jazz Trio of Scotland Standards Vol. V

16. Jan Jelinek & Sven-Ake Johansson Puls Plus Puls

17. Oozing Wound High Anxiety

18. FKA Twigs Magdalene

19. She Keeps Bees Kinship