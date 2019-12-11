Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Alben 2019 Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 11.12.2019

Karl Bruckmaier | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Matana RobertsCoin Coin Chapter IV: Memphis
02. Sleater-KinneyThe Center Won't Hold
03. Nick Cave & The Bad SeedsGhosteen
04. Simon JoynerPocket Moon
05. Royal TruxWhite Stuff
06. Van MorrisonThree Chords And The Truth
07. Sarah LouiseNighttime Birds And Morning Stars
08. Daniel Blumberg & HebronixLIV
09. LambchopThis (is what I wanted to tell you)
10. The Sensory Illusions"st"
11. Robert ForsterInferno
12. PerilaIrer Dent
13. Richard Dawson2020
14. Art Ensemble od ChicagoWe Are On The Edge
15. The National Jazz Trio of ScotlandStandards Vol. V
16. Jan Jelinek & Sven-Ake JohanssonPuls Plus Puls
17. Oozing WoundHigh Anxiety
18. FKA TwigsMagdalene
19. She Keeps BeesKinship
20. MekonsDeserted

0