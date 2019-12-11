Alben 2019 Karl Bruckmaier

|01. Matana Roberts
|Coin Coin Chapter IV: Memphis
|02. Sleater-Kinney
|The Center Won't Hold
|03. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Ghosteen
|04. Simon Joyner
|Pocket Moon
|05. Royal Trux
|White Stuff
|06. Van Morrison
|Three Chords And The Truth
|07. Sarah Louise
|Nighttime Birds And Morning Stars
|08. Daniel Blumberg & Hebronix
|LIV
|09. Lambchop
|This (is what I wanted to tell you)
|10. The Sensory Illusions
|"st"
|11. Robert Forster
|Inferno
|12. Perila
|Irer Dent
|13. Richard Dawson
|2020
|14. Art Ensemble od Chicago
|We Are On The Edge
|15. The National Jazz Trio of Scotland
|Standards Vol. V
|16. Jan Jelinek & Sven-Ake Johansson
|Puls Plus Puls
|17. Oozing Wound
|High Anxiety
|18. FKA Twigs
|Magdalene
|19. She Keeps Bees
|Kinship
|20. Mekons
|Deserted