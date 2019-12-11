Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 11.12.2019

Achim Bogdahn | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Big ThiefTwo Hands
02. Fontaines DCDogrel
03. Young GuvI & II
04. Big ThiefU.F.O.F.
05. Thees UhlmannVon Junkies Und Scientologen
06. Aldous HardingDesigner
07. LizzoCuz I Love You
08. Angela AuxIn Love With The Demons
09. Vampire WeekendFather Of The Bride
10. Sault5
11. Michael KiwanukaKiwanuka
12. Kit SebastianMantra Moderne
13. Tyler, The CreatorIgor
14. The BlandBeautiful Distance
15. Sharon Van EtenRemind Me Tomorrow
16. Little SimzGrey Area
17. Jamila WoodsLegacy! Legacy!
18. Kate TempestThe Book Of Traps And Lessons
19. Weyes BloodTitanic Rising
20. Angel OlsonAll Mirrors

