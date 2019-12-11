Alben 2019 Achim Bogdahn
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Big Thief
|Two Hands
|02. Fontaines DC
|Dogrel
|03. Young Guv
|I & II
|04. Big Thief
|U.F.O.F.
|05. Thees Uhlmann
|Von Junkies Und Scientologen
|06. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|07. Lizzo
|Cuz I Love You
|08. Angela Aux
|In Love With The Demons
|09. Vampire Weekend
|Father Of The Bride
|10. Sault
|5
|11. Michael Kiwanuka
|Kiwanuka
|12. Kit Sebastian
|Mantra Moderne
|13. Tyler, The Creator
|Igor
|14. The Bland
|Beautiful Distance
|15. Sharon Van Eten
|Remind Me Tomorrow
|16. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|17. Jamila Woods
|Legacy! Legacy!
|18. Kate Tempest
|The Book Of Traps And Lessons
|19. Weyes Blood
|Titanic Rising
|20. Angel Olson
|All Mirrors