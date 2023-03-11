Playlist Thomas Mehringer
11. März
Samstag, 11. März 2023
Alabama 3
Woke up this morning
Album: Sopranos Soundtrack
Survive
Stranger Things
Album: Stranger Things Soundtrack
Patrick & Ralph Carney
BoJack’s Theme
Album: Bojack Horseman Soundtrack
Wilco
Via Chicago
Album: Summerteeth
Norma Tanega
You're Dead
The Grass Roots
Let's live for today
Album: The Grass Roots
Eliot Sumner & Ben Frost
White Rabbit
Album: 1899 Soundtrack
Apparat feat. Soap & Skin
Goodbye
Album: The Devil’s Walk
PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips
Who By Fire
Album: Bad Sisters Soundtrack
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Red Right Hand
Album: Peaky Blinders Soundtrack
Anna Waronker
No Return (Main Title Theme)
Yellowjackets Soundtrack
Clint Mansell & Kevin Kiner
Peacemaker Rock Theme Jam
Album: Peacemaker Soundtrack
John Murphy feat. Ralph Saenz
Pumped Up Kicks
Album: Peacemaker Soundtrack
Shameless Soundtrack
Why Don’t You Do It
Album: Introducing Little Barrie: The Band Behind The Theme To Better Call Saul
The High Strung
The Luck You Got (Main Title)
Album: Shameless Soundtrack
Mdou Moctar
Ya Habibti
Album: Afrique Victime
Aceyalone & RJD2
A Beautiful Mine
Album: Mad Men Soundtrack