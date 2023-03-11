Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Samstag, 11. März 2023

Alabama 3

Woke up this morning

Album: Sopranos Soundtrack

Survive

Stranger Things

Album: Stranger Things Soundtrack

Patrick & Ralph Carney

BoJack’s Theme

Album: Bojack Horseman Soundtrack

Wilco

Via Chicago

Album: Summerteeth

Norma Tanega

You're Dead

The Grass Roots

Let's live for today

Album: The Grass Roots

Eliot Sumner & Ben Frost

White Rabbit

Album: 1899 Soundtrack

Apparat feat. Soap & Skin

Goodbye

Album: The Devil’s Walk

PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips

Who By Fire

Album: Bad Sisters Soundtrack

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Red Right Hand

Album: Peaky Blinders Soundtrack

Anna Waronker

No Return (Main Title Theme)

Yellowjackets Soundtrack

Clint Mansell & Kevin Kiner

Peacemaker Rock Theme Jam

Album: Peacemaker Soundtrack

John Murphy feat. Ralph Saenz

Pumped Up Kicks

Album: Peacemaker Soundtrack

Shameless Soundtrack

Why Don’t You Do It

Album: Introducing Little Barrie: The Band Behind The Theme To Better Call Saul

The High Strung

The Luck You Got (Main Title)

Album: Shameless Soundtrack

Little Barrie

Why Don’t You Do It

Album: Introducing Little Barrie: The Band Behind The Theme To Better Call Saul

Mdou Moctar

Ya Habibti

Album: Afrique Victime