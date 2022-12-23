Playlist Michael Bartle
23. Dezember
Freitag, 23. Dezember 2022
Angel Olsen
All the good times
Album: Big Time
Ezra Collective
Life goes on (feat. Sampa The Great)
Album: Where I Meant to be
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Album: Natural Brown Prom Queens
Alabaster DePlume
Don’t forget you’re precious
Album: Gold
Moor Mother
Rap Jasm
Album: Jazz Codes
Makaya McCraven
The Fours
Album: In These Times
Automatic
Skyscaper
Album: Excess
Fontaines DC
Jackie Down the line
Album: Skinty Fia
Amyl & The Sniffers
Guided by angels
Album: Comfort to me
Lady Blackbird
Beware The Stranger
Album: Black Acid Soul
Gabriels
Angels and Queens
Album: Angels and Queeens
Big Thief
Change
Album: Dragon New Mouintain I Believe in You
Malva
Kandierter Kummer
Album: Das grell in meinem Kopf
Little Simz
Heart On Fire
Album: No Thank You