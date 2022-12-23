Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 23. Dezember 2022

Angel Olsen

All the good times

Album: Big Time

Ezra Collective

Life goes on (feat. Sampa The Great)

Album: Where I Meant to be

Sudan Archives

Selfish Soul

Album: Natural Brown Prom Queens

Alabaster DePlume

Don’t forget you’re precious

Album: Gold

Moor Mother

Rap Jasm

Album: Jazz Codes

Makaya McCraven

The Fours

Album: In These Times

Automatic

Skyscaper

Album: Excess

Fontaines DC

Jackie Down the line

Album: Skinty Fia

Amyl & The Sniffers

Guided by angels

Album: Comfort to me

Lady Blackbird

Beware The Stranger

Album: Black Acid Soul

Gabriels

Angels and Queens

Album: Angels and Queeens

Big Thief

Change

Album: Dragon New Mouintain I Believe in You

Malva

Kandierter Kummer

Album: Das grell in meinem Kopf