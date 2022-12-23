Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Michael Bartle

Published at: 23-12-2022

23 Dezember

Freitag, 23. Dezember 2022

Angel Olsen
All the good times
Album: Big Time

Ezra Collective
Life goes on (feat. Sampa The Great)
Album: Where I Meant to be

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Album: Natural Brown Prom Queens

Alabaster DePlume
Don’t forget you’re precious
Album: Gold

Moor Mother
Rap Jasm
Album: Jazz Codes

Makaya McCraven
The Fours
Album: In These Times

Automatic
Skyscaper
Album: Excess

Fontaines DC
Jackie Down the line
Album: Skinty Fia

Amyl & The Sniffers
Guided by angels
Album: Comfort to me

Lady Blackbird
Beware The Stranger
Album: Black Acid Soul

Gabriels
Angels and Queens
Album: Angels and Queeens

Big Thief
Change
Album: Dragon New Mouintain I Believe in You

Malva
Kandierter Kummer
Album: Das grell in meinem Kopf

Little Simz
Heart On Fire
Album: No Thank You