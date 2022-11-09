Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 09.11.2022 23:05 Uhr

Barbara Streidl

09 November

Mittwoch, 09. November 2022

Arny Margret
Intertwined
Album: The Only Talk about the weather

Hannah Weiss Group
Strange I
Album: Terra

Julia Jacklin
Just to be a part

Angel Olsen
All the good times
Album: Big Time

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
If it's prison

Black sea Dahu
My guitar is too loud

Anna Erhard
Three tons of steel
Album: Campsite

Bruce Hornsby & Ezra Koenig
Sidelines feat. Blake Mills

Meskerem Mees
Where I'm from

Arny Margret
Sometime
Album: They only talks about the weather

Naima Bock
Campervan

Dillon
Cry Bebe

Banks
The Devil

Jesca Hoop
Hatred has a mother
Album: Order of Romance