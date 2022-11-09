Playlist Barbara Streidl
Arny Margret
Intertwined
Album: The Only Talk about the weather
Hannah Weiss Group
Strange I
Album: Terra
Julia Jacklin
Just to be a part
Angel Olsen
All the good times
Album: Big Time
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
If it's prison
Black sea Dahu
My guitar is too loud
Anna Erhard
Three tons of steel
Album: Campsite
Bruce Hornsby & Ezra Koenig
Sidelines feat. Blake Mills
Meskerem Mees
Where I'm from
Arny Margret
Sometime
Album: They only talks about the weather
Naima Bock
Campervan
Dillon
Cry Bebe
Banks
The Devil
Jesca Hoop
Hatred has a mother
Album: Order of Romance