Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 09. November 2022

Arny Margret

Intertwined

Album: The Only Talk about the weather

Hannah Weiss Group

Strange I

Album: Terra

Julia Jacklin

Just to be a part

Angel Olsen

All the good times

Album: Big Time

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

If it's prison

Black sea Dahu

My guitar is too loud

Anna Erhard

Three tons of steel

Album: Campsite

Bruce Hornsby & Ezra Koenig

Sidelines feat. Blake Mills

Meskerem Mees

Where I'm from

Arny Margret

Sometime

Album: They only talks about the weather

Naima Bock

Campervan

Dillon

Cry Bebe

Banks

The Devil