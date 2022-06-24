Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 24.06.2022 23:05 Uhr

Michael Bartle | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR

24 Juni

Freitag, 24. Juni 2022

Kate Bush
Running up that Hill
Album: The whole story

Kate Bush
Babooshka
Album: The whole story

Joni Mitchell
The Circle Game
Album: Hites

Siouxsie and the Banshees
Christine
Album: Once Upon a Time - The Singles

The Kills
No Wow (Tschad Blake Remix)
Single

Suzanne Vega
Luka
Albm: Tried and true

Led Zeppelin
The Battle of Evermore
Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Beastie Boys
Rhyming and stealin'
Album: Licensed To Ill

The Clash
Straight to hell
Album: Combat Rock

Lou Reed
Coney Island Baby
Album: Coney Island Baby

Patti Smith
People have the power
Album: Live vom Dachauer Musiksommer am 12.07.2012

Outkast
ATLiens
Album: ATLiens

Hot 8 Brass Band
Love will tear us apart
Single