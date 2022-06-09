Playlist Angie Portmann
09. Juni
Donnerstag, 09. Juni 2022
Nick Mulvey
A prayer of my own
Album: New Mythology
Shearwater
Aqaba
Album: The great awakening
Dream Syndicate
Every time you come around
Album: Ultraviolett Battle Hymns and true Confessions
Dream Syndicate
Beyond control
Album: Ultraviolett Battle Hymns and true Confessions
Moonchild Sanelly
Cute feat. Trillary Banks
Album: Phases
Moonchild Sanelly
Strip Club feat. Ghetts
Album: Phases
Salamanda
Coconut warrior
Album: Ashbalkum
Rufus Wainwright
The man that got away
Album: Rufus does Judy at Capitol Studios
Rusty
Surrender
Album: The Resurrection of Rust
Sinead O’Brien
Girlkind
Album: Time bend and break the bower