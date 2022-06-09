Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 09.06.2022 23:05 Uhr

Nick Mulvey
A prayer of my own
Album: New Mythology

Shearwater
Aqaba
Album: The great awakening

Dream Syndicate
Every time you come around
Album: Ultraviolett Battle Hymns and true Confessions

Dream Syndicate
Beyond control
Album: Ultraviolett Battle Hymns and true Confessions

Moonchild Sanelly
Cute feat. Trillary Banks
Album: Phases

Moonchild Sanelly
Strip Club feat. Ghetts
Album: Phases

Salamanda
Coconut warrior
Album: Ashbalkum

Rufus Wainwright
The man that got away
Album: Rufus does Judy at Capitol Studios

Rusty
Surrender
Album: The Resurrection of Rust

Sinead O’Brien
Girlkind
Album: Time bend and break the bower