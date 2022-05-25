Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 25.05.2022

25 Mai

Mittwoch, 25. Mai 2022

Stella, Redinho
Up And Away
Single

El Michaels Affair, Piya Malik
Kahbi
Single

79.5
Terrorize My Heart (Disco Dub)
Album: Predictions

Wilma Vritra
Clean Me Clean
Album: Grotto

Obongjayar
I Wish It Was Me
Album: Some Nights I Dream Of Doors

Tirzah
Ribs
Single

Sailors‘ Superstition
serpentwithfeet
Album: Deacon

Kadhja Bonet
For You (Many Selves Version)
Single

Flume, Damon Albarn
Palaces
Album: Palaces

ELIZA
Straight Talker
Single

Mykki Blanco, Diana Gordon, Sam Buck
Your Love Was A Gift
Single

WEMA
Kiherehere Slow
Album: WEMA


