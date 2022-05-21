Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Von: Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 21.05.2022

21 Mai

Samstag, 21. Mai 2022

Hatchie
The Rhythm
Album: Giving The World Away

Mallrat
Teeth
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
My Echo
Album: Endless Rooms

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Tidal River
The Stroppies
Perfect Crime
Album: Levity

Low Life
Agony & XTC
Album: From  Squats To Lots

The Beths
A Real Thing
Hans Pucket
Fuck my life
Aldous Harding
Lawn
Album: Warm Chris

Partner Look
Deutschland
Album: By The Book

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Magenta Mountain
Album: Omnium Gatherum

The Lazy Eyes
Fuzz Jam
Album: Fuzz Jam

Lime Cordiale
Facts Of Life
