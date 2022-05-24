Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022

Tosca

Osam

Osam

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Deep Shit, Pts 1&2

G-Stoned

Simon & Garfunkel

America

Bookends

First Aid Kit

America

America EP

Emmylou Harris

Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball

Bob Dylan

Standing in the Doorway

Time out of Mind

Chrissie Hynde

Sweetheart like you

Standing in the Doorway

The Pretenders

Stop your Sobbing

Single

Kinks

Too much Monkey Business

Kinks

Chuck Berry

Come on

Single

Muddy Waters

I want to be loved

Hard again