Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 24.05.2022

24 Mai

Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022

Tosca
Osam
Osam

Kruder & Dorfmeister
Deep Shit, Pts 1&2
G-Stoned

Simon & Garfunkel
America
Bookends

First Aid Kit
America
America EP

Emmylou Harris
Wrecking Ball
Wrecking Ball

Bob Dylan
Standing in the Doorway
Time out of Mind

Chrissie Hynde
Sweetheart like you
Standing in the Doorway

The Pretenders
Stop your Sobbing
Single

Kinks
Too much Monkey Business
Kinks

Chuck Berry
Come on
Single

Muddy Waters
I want to be loved
Hard again

Lee Aarom
I'm a Woman
Diamind Byby Blues


