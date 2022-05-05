Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 05. Mai 2022

Arcade Fire

Undconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Album: WE

Ibeyi

Sister 2 Sister

Album: Spell 31

Wilma Vitra

Every Evening

Album: Grotto

Warpaint

Champion

Album: Radiate Like This

!!! (chk chk chk)

Storm Around The Wold (feat. Maria Uzor)

Album: Let It Be Blue

Soft Cell

Bruises On All My Illusions

Album: Happiness Not Included

Belle and Sebastian

Yound and Stupid

Album: A Bit Of Previous

Sharon Van Etten

Anything

Album: We've Been Going About This All Wrong

Der Mann

County, Western, Coaching & Consulting

Album: TOP

Vomit Heat

Leere feat. Stella Sommer

Album: Second Skin

Hgich.T

Viva Valium

Album: Omas DeepThoughts