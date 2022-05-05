Playlist Ralf Summer
05. Mai
Donnerstag, 05. Mai 2022
Arcade Fire
Undconditional I (Lookout Kid)
Album: WE
Ibeyi
Sister 2 Sister
Album: Spell 31
Wilma Vitra
Every Evening
Album: Grotto
Warpaint
Champion
Album: Radiate Like This
!!! (chk chk chk)
Storm Around The Wold (feat. Maria Uzor)
Album: Let It Be Blue
Soft Cell
Bruises On All My Illusions
Album: Happiness Not Included
Belle and Sebastian
Yound and Stupid
Album: A Bit Of Previous
Sharon Van Etten
Anything
Album: We've Been Going About This All Wrong
Der Mann
County, Western, Coaching & Consulting
Album: TOP
Vomit Heat
Leere feat. Stella Sommer
Album: Second Skin
Hgich.T
Viva Valium
Album: Omas DeepThoughts
Tenniscoats
パパイヤ / Papaya
Album: Papa's Ear