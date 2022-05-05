Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 05.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

Ralf Summer, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

05 Mai

Donnerstag, 05. Mai 2022

Arcade Fire
Undconditional I (Lookout Kid)
Album: WE

Ibeyi
Sister 2 Sister
Album: Spell 31

Wilma Vitra
Every Evening
Album: Grotto

Warpaint
Champion
Album: Radiate Like This

!!! (chk chk chk)
Storm Around The Wold (feat. Maria Uzor)
Album: Let It Be Blue

Soft Cell
Bruises On All My Illusions
Album: Happiness Not Included

Belle and Sebastian
Yound and Stupid
Album: A Bit Of Previous

Sharon Van Etten
Anything
Album: We've Been Going About This All Wrong

Der Mann
County, Western, Coaching & Consulting
Album: TOP

Vomit Heat
Leere feat. Stella Sommer
Album: Second Skin

Hgich.T
Viva Valium
Album: Omas DeepThoughts

Tenniscoats
パパイヤ / Papaya
Album: Papa's Ear