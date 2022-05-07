Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 07. Mai 2022

Son House

Death Letter Blues

Album: Forever On My Mind

Son House

Death Letter Blues

Album: The Great Blues Men Vol. II

Memphis Minnie

Me and my Chauffeur Blues

Album: I Ain’t No Bad Gal

Carter Family

Motherless Children

Album: Their Complete Victor Recordings

Blind Willie Johnson

Mother’s Children Have a Hard Time

Album: The Complete…

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Don’t Take Everybody for your Friend

Album: The Original Soul Sister

Mayo Thompson

Good Brisk Blues

Album: Corky’s Debt to His Father

Bob Dylan

Pledging My Time

Album: Blonde on Blonde

Captain Beefheart

The Smithonian Insitute Blues

Album: Lick My Decals Off

Dirty Projectors

Remade Horizon

Album: Bitte Orca

The Butterfield Blues Band

Walkin’ Blues

Album: East West

Geoff Muldaur

Black Horse Blues

Album: His Last Letter

Stephen Stills

Bound to Fall

Album: Manassas

Neil Young

After the Goldrush

Album: After the Goldrush