Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 27.04.2022 23:05 Uhr

Barbara Streidl | Bild: BR

27 April

Mittwoch, 27. April 2022

Julia Holter       
Sea calls me home
Album In the same room

Otis Redding 
(Sittin' on) the Dock of the bay
Album: Dock of the bay sessions

Queens of the Stone Age
I sat by the Ocean
Album: ...like Clockwork

Masha Qrella feat. Dirk von Lowtzow        
Das Meer
Album: Woanders

Mine und Sophie Hunger      
Hinüber
Album: Hinüber

Billie Eilish    
Ocean Eyes
Album: Don't smile at me

Moritz Krämer           
Aussterben
Album: Ich kann nix dafür

Karl die Große
Meer
Album: Dichter bei den anderen

Nina Simone  
Take me to the water
Album: Gold

Ben Kweller
Holy Water
Album: The Lone Ranger - Wanted (Music inspired by the Film)

Azure Ray
Sear of doubts
Album: hold on love

Lizzo
Water Me
Single

Bob Dylan
When the Ship comes
Album: The Times...

Rio Reiser
Übers Meer
Album: Alles und noch viel mehr