Playlist Barbara Streidl
27. April
Mittwoch, 27. April 2022
Julia Holter
Sea calls me home
Album In the same room
Otis Redding
(Sittin' on) the Dock of the bay
Album: Dock of the bay sessions
Queens of the Stone Age
I sat by the Ocean
Album: ...like Clockwork
Masha Qrella feat. Dirk von Lowtzow
Das Meer
Album: Woanders
Mine und Sophie Hunger
Hinüber
Album: Hinüber
Billie Eilish
Ocean Eyes
Album: Don't smile at me
Moritz Krämer
Aussterben
Album: Ich kann nix dafür
Karl die Große
Meer
Album: Dichter bei den anderen
Nina Simone
Take me to the water
Album: Gold
Ben Kweller
Holy Water
Album: The Lone Ranger - Wanted (Music inspired by the Film)
Azure Ray
Sear of doubts
Album: hold on love
Lizzo
Water Me
Single
Bob Dylan
When the Ship comes
Album: The Times...
Rio Reiser
Übers Meer
Album: Alles und noch viel mehr