Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 13. April 2022

Basia Bulat

I was a daughter (The Garden Version)

Album: The Garden

Black Sea Dahu

I Am My Mother

Album: I Am My Mother

Eliza Shaddad

In the morning Grandmother Song

Album: The woman you want

Bruce Springsteen

Independence Day

Album: The collection 1973-1984

Go Cat Go

Please Mama Please

Album: Let’s hear it once again for

Le Ren

Dyan

Album: Leftovers

Le Ren

I already love you

Album: Leftovers

Son House

The way mother did

Album: Forever On My Mind

Rome is not a Town

Mother’s daughter

Album: Tender Arms Power Heels

Philine Sonny

Oh Brother

Album: Lose yourself

Meschiya Lake

My sweet little girl from New Orleans

Album: Looking The World Over

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Girl in Amber

Album: Skeleton