Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Barbara Streidl

Stand: 13.04.2022

13 April

Mittwoch, 13. April 2022

Basia Bulat
I was a daughter (The Garden Version)
Album: The Garden

Black Sea Dahu
I Am My Mother
Album: I Am My Mother

Eliza Shaddad
In the morning Grandmother Song
Album: The woman you want

Bruce Springsteen
Independence Day
Album: The collection 1973-1984

Go Cat Go
Please Mama Please
Album: Let’s hear it once again for

Le Ren
Dyan
Album: Leftovers

Le Ren
I already love you
Album: Leftovers

Son House
The way mother did
Album: Forever On My Mind

Rome is not a Town
Mother’s daughter
Album: Tender Arms Power Heels

Philine Sonny
Oh Brother
Album: Lose yourself

Meschiya Lake
My sweet little girl from New Orleans
Album: Looking The World Over

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Girl in Amber
Album: Skeleton

Aretha Franklin
God bless the child
Album: The electrifying Aretha Franklin/The tender, the moving, the swinging Aretha Franklin/Soul sister


1