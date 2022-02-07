Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 07.02.2022

07 Februar

Montag, 07. Februar 2022

Depeche Mode
It's No Good/ Andrea Parker Mix
Album: DJ Kicks - Andrea Parker

Martin Gore
Howler
Album: The Third Chimpanzee - EP

Martin Gore
Vervet / Chris Liebing Remix
Album: The Third Chimpanzee Remixed

Chris Liebing feat. Miles Cooper Seaton
Fault Line
Album: Another Day

Depeche Mode
Blasphemous Rumours
Album: Depeche Mode The Singles 81-85

Depeche Mode
Leave in Silence
Album: Leave in Silence

Pet Shop Boys
Violence
Album: Please

Mitski
Everyone
Album: Laurel Hell

Mitski
Love me more
Album: Laurel Hell

Kamasi Washington
Go the Garden Path
Album: Go the Garden Path


