Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
07. Februar
Montag, 07. Februar 2022
Depeche Mode
It's No Good/ Andrea Parker Mix
Album: DJ Kicks - Andrea Parker
Martin Gore
Howler
Album: The Third Chimpanzee - EP
Martin Gore
Vervet / Chris Liebing Remix
Album: The Third Chimpanzee Remixed
Chris Liebing feat. Miles Cooper Seaton
Fault Line
Album: Another Day
Depeche Mode
Blasphemous Rumours
Album: Depeche Mode The Singles 81-85
Depeche Mode
Leave in Silence
Album: Leave in Silence
Pet Shop Boys
Violence
Album: Please
Mitski
Everyone
Album: Laurel Hell
Mitski
Love me more
Album: Laurel Hell
Kamasi Washington
Go the Garden Path
Album: Go the Garden Path