Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 08.02.2022

08 Februar

Dienstag, 08. Februar 2022

John Mayall
Got to find a better Way
Album: The Sun is shining down

Joni Mitchell
Coyote
Album: Hejira

Anais Mitchell
Bright Star
Album: Anais Mitchell

The Byrds
Chimes of Freedom
Album: Mr. Tambourine Man

The Jazz Butcher
Running on Fumes
Album: The Highest in the Land

David Ahlen
My Soul's Beloves
Album: Watch and Pray EP

Wovenhand
Duat Hawk
Album: Silver Sash

Urge Overkill
I been ready
Album: Oui

Animal Collective
Prester John
Album: Time Skifs

The Last Poets
Niggaz are scared of the Revolution
Album: The Last Poets

Abiodum Oyewole
What I want to see
Album: Gratitude

Fort Romeau
Ramona
Album: Beings of Light


