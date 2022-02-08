Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 08. Februar 2022

John Mayall

Got to find a better Way

Album: The Sun is shining down

Joni Mitchell

Coyote

Album: Hejira

Anais Mitchell

Bright Star

Album: Anais Mitchell

The Byrds

Chimes of Freedom

Album: Mr. Tambourine Man

The Jazz Butcher

Running on Fumes

Album: The Highest in the Land

David Ahlen

My Soul's Beloves

Album: Watch and Pray EP

Wovenhand

Duat Hawk

Album: Silver Sash

Urge Overkill

I been ready

Album: Oui

Animal Collective

Prester John

Album: Time Skifs

The Last Poets

Niggaz are scared of the Revolution

Album: The Last Poets

Abiodum Oyewole

What I want to see

Album: Gratitude