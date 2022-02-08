Playlist Roderich Fabian
08. Februar
Dienstag, 08. Februar 2022
John Mayall
Got to find a better Way
Album: The Sun is shining down
Joni Mitchell
Coyote
Album: Hejira
Anais Mitchell
Bright Star
Album: Anais Mitchell
The Byrds
Chimes of Freedom
Album: Mr. Tambourine Man
The Jazz Butcher
Running on Fumes
Album: The Highest in the Land
David Ahlen
My Soul's Beloves
Album: Watch and Pray EP
Wovenhand
Duat Hawk
Album: Silver Sash
Urge Overkill
I been ready
Album: Oui
Animal Collective
Prester John
Album: Time Skifs
The Last Poets
Niggaz are scared of the Revolution
Album: The Last Poets
Abiodum Oyewole
What I want to see
Album: Gratitude
Fort Romeau
Ramona
Album: Beings of Light