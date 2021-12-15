Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 15.12.2021 23:05 Uhr

15 Dezember

Mittwoch, 15. Dezember 2021

Ibeyi feat Pa Salieu
Made of gold
Album: Made of Gold - Single

Ibeyi
I carried this for years
Album: Recurring Dream

Dino D’Santiago feat Slow J
Esquinas
Album: Badiu

Dino d’Santiago feat Rincon Sampienco
Corvo
Album: Badiu

Rosalia feat Weeknd
La Fama
Album: La Fama feat The Weeknd - Single

Combo Chimbita
Todos Santos
Album: Ire

Punch Brothers
Orphan Annie
Album: Hell on Church Street

Pokey la Farge
To Love or be alone
Album: In the blossom of their shade

Jon Batiste
Cry
Album: We are

Leyla Mc Calla
Fort Dimanche
Album: Single

Adia Victoria
South gotta change
Album: Single

Adia Victoria
Far from Dixie
Album: A Southern Gothic

Jack White
Taking me back (gently)
Album: Single

Neil Young, Crazy Horse
Song of the seasons
Album: Barn