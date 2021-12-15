Playlist Jay Rutledge
15. Dezember
Mittwoch, 15. Dezember 2021
Ibeyi feat Pa Salieu
Made of gold
Album: Made of Gold - Single
Ibeyi
I carried this for years
Album: Recurring Dream
Dino D’Santiago feat Slow J
Esquinas
Album: Badiu
Dino d’Santiago feat Rincon Sampienco
Corvo
Album: Badiu
Rosalia feat Weeknd
La Fama
Album: La Fama feat The Weeknd - Single
Combo Chimbita
Todos Santos
Album: Ire
Punch Brothers
Orphan Annie
Album: Hell on Church Street
Pokey la Farge
To Love or be alone
Album: In the blossom of their shade
Jon Batiste
Cry
Album: We are
Leyla Mc Calla
Fort Dimanche
Album: Single
Adia Victoria
South gotta change
Album: Single
Adia Victoria
Far from Dixie
Album: A Southern Gothic
Jack White
Taking me back (gently)
Album: Single
Neil Young, Crazy Horse
Song of the seasons
Album: Barn