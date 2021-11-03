Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 03.11.2021 23:05 Uhr

Kylie Minogue, Jessie Ware
Kiss of Life
Album: Single

Romare
Rainbow
Album: Projections

The Oreilles
Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)
Album: Single

Blood Orange
Uncle ACE
Album: Cupid Deluxe

Kindness
Gee Up
Album: World, You need a change of mind

Class Actress
More than you
Album: EP Movies

Warpaint
Disco / Very
Album: Warpaint

SAULT
Strong
Album: Untitles (Rise)

U.S. Girls
Window Shades
Album: Half Free

Róisín Murphy
Simulation
Album: Roisín Machine