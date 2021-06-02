Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 02.06.2021

02 Juni

Mittwoch, 02. Juni 2021

Hot Chip feat. Jarvis Cocker
Straight To The Morning (Myd Remix)

Girl Ray
Give Me Your Love (Radio Edit

Sam Evian
Easy To Love

Beck
Sexx Laws
Album: Midnite Vultures

black midi
Marlene Dietrich
Album: Cavalcade

Marlene Dietrich
Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuß auf Liebe eingestellt
Album: Mythos

Liz Phair
Baby Got Going
Album: Whitechocolatespaceegg

Liz Phair
Perfect World
Album: Whitechocolatespaceegg

Squirrel Flower
Flames And Flat Tires

The Hics
The Man Who Sold The World
Album: Modern Love

Khruangbin
Right
Album: Modern Love

Solomun feat. Isolation Berlin
Kreatur der Nacht
Album: Nobody Is Not Loved

Hildegard
Kreatur der Nacht
Jour 3

Mano Le Tough
No Road Without A Turn