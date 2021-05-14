Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
14. Mai
Freitag, 14. Mai 2021
Loretta Lynn
Don't feel at home
Album: Still Woman Enough
Sophia Kennedy
Frances
Album: Monsters
Marina Allen
Sleepertrain
Album: Candlepower
Marina Allen
Oh Louise
Album: Candlepower
Natalie Bergman
Home At Last
Album: Mercy
Fatima Al Quadiri
Malaak
Album: Medieval Femme
Natalie Beridze
Mapping Debris / Cardboard Blues
Album: Mapping Debris
Natalie Beridze
Interlaced Comic
Album: Mapping Debris
Marianne Faithful With Warren Ellis
The Prelude: Book One Introduction
Abum: She Walks In Beauty
Anika
Finger Pies
Album: EP
Anat Ben David w /Richard Scott & Anna Dennis
Face mixed with Ohone
Album: The Promise of Meat
Anat Ben David
Robot Kid
Album: Virtual Leisure
Charlotte Adigery
High Lights
Album: Zandoli
Charlotte Adigery
Bear with me (And I'll stand bare before you)
Album: EP
Sophia Kennedy
Animals Will Come
Album: Monsters