Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 14. Mai 2021

Loretta Lynn

Don't feel at home

Album: Still Woman Enough

Sophia Kennedy

Frances

Album: Monsters

Marina Allen

Sleepertrain

Album: Candlepower

Marina Allen

Oh Louise

Album: Candlepower

Natalie Bergman

Home At Last

Album: Mercy

Fatima Al Quadiri

Malaak

Album: Medieval Femme

Natalie Beridze

Mapping Debris / Cardboard Blues

Album: Mapping Debris

Natalie Beridze

Interlaced Comic

Album: Mapping Debris

Marianne Faithful With Warren Ellis

The Prelude: Book One Introduction

Abum: She Walks In Beauty

Anika

Finger Pies

Album: EP

Anat Ben David w /Richard Scott & Anna Dennis

Face mixed with Ohone

Album: The Promise of Meat

Anat Ben David

Robot Kid

Album: Virtual Leisure

Charlotte Adigery

High Lights

Album: Zandoli

Charlotte Adigery

Bear with me (And I'll stand bare before you)

Album: EP