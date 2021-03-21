Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 21. März 2021

Solomon Burke

None of us are free

Album: Don’t give up

Dominique Fils-Aimé

While we wait

Album: Three Little Words

Gus Dapperton

Post Humorous

Album: Orca

Juana Molina

Eras

Album: ANRMAL

Karl die Große feat. Francesco Wilking

Du bist noch nicht da

Album: Was wenn keiner lacht

Kenichi & The Sun

Stack of Stones

Single

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy

Hall of death

Album: Superwolves

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy

Make worry for me

Album: Superwolves

Lucia Cadotsch

Black is the colour of my true love's hair

Album: Speak Low II

Alostmen feat. Villy

Teach me

Album: Kologo

Arlo Parks

Eugene

Album: Collapsed in sunbeams