Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 21.03.2021 23:05 Uhr

21 März

Sonntag, 21. März 2021

Solomon Burke
None of us are free
Album: Don’t give up

Dominique Fils-Aimé
While we wait
Album: Three Little Words

Gus Dapperton
Post Humorous
Album: Orca

Juana Molina
Eras
Album: ANRMAL

Karl die Große feat. Francesco Wilking
Du bist noch nicht da
Album: Was wenn keiner lacht

Kenichi & The Sun
Stack of Stones
Single

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy
Hall of death
Album: Superwolves

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy
Make worry for me
Album: Superwolves

Lucia Cadotsch
Black is the colour of my true love's hair
Album: Speak Low II

Alostmen feat. Villy
Teach me
Album: Kologo

Arlo Parks
Eugene
Album: Collapsed in sunbeams

Michael Kiwanuka
Cold little Heart
Album: Love and Hate