Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
02. Januar
Samstag, 02. Januar 2021
Mayo T. & The Corky Band
(Why) I am so blasé
Album: „At the Hammer Museum“
Geoff Muldaur
Michigan Water Blues
Album: „His Last Letter – the Amsterdam Project“
Ariel Sharratt & Matthias Kom
I wanna drink in a bar
Album: BR Corona Lounge Session
Richard Dawson
We Are Black and White
Album: “Geordieland”
Gesellschaft zur Emanzipation des Samples
The CooCoo Bird
Album: “Anthology of American Pop Music”
Sam Gendel
Freddie Freeloader
Album: “Satin Doll”
Sam Gendel
WAA
Album: “DRM”
Moses Boyd
Only You
Album: “Dark Matter”
Frode Haltli
Arabesque No. 1
Album: „Selected Solo Works I – III“
Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus''
I Carry the Sun
Album: “Nocturnes”
Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree
New Brain Trajectory
Album: “Names of North End Women”
Sorry
Rock’n’roll Star
Album: “925”
Kevin Coyne & Brendan Croker
Martha & Arthur
Album: “Life is almost wonderful”
The Whitest Boy Alive
Quarantime
Album: „st“