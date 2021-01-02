Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 02.01.2021

02 Januar

Samstag, 02. Januar 2021

Mayo T. & The Corky Band
(Why) I am so blasé
Album: „At the Hammer Museum“

Geoff Muldaur
Michigan Water Blues
Album: „His Last Letter – the Amsterdam Project“

Ariel Sharratt & Matthias Kom
I wanna drink in a bar
Album: BR Corona Lounge Session

Richard Dawson
We Are Black and White
Album: “Geordieland”

Gesellschaft zur Emanzipation des Samples
The CooCoo Bird
Album: “Anthology of American Pop Music”

Sam Gendel
Freddie Freeloader
Album: “Satin Doll”

Sam Gendel
WAA
Album: “DRM”

Moses Boyd
Only You
Album: “Dark Matter”

Frode Haltli
Arabesque No. 1
Album: „Selected Solo Works I – III“

Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus''
I Carry the Sun
Album: “Nocturnes”

Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree
New Brain Trajectory
Album: “Names of North End Women”

Sorry
Rock’n’roll Star
Album: “925”

Kevin Coyne & Brendan Croker
Martha & Arthur
Album: “Life is almost wonderful”

The Whitest Boy Alive
Quarantime
Album: „st“


