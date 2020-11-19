Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Angie Portmann

Stand: 19.11.2020

19 November

Donnerstag, 19. November 2020

Nick Cave: Higgs boson blues
Album: Idiot prayer; Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace

Dirty Projectors: My possession
Album: 5 Eps

Die Sterne: Wenn die Nacht am tiefsten
Album: V.A. Wir müssen hier raus

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Automation
Album: K.G.

The War on Drugs: Thinking of a place
Album: Live Drugs

Anthony Moore: Lover of mine
Album: Out

Cabaret Voltaire: Papa nine zero delta united
Album: Shadow of fear

O’Sisters: Worldwide
Album: Unity is power

Matthew Halsall: Canopy and stars
Album: Salute to the sun

Babeheaven: Through the night
Album: Home for now


