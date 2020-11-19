Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 19. November 2020

Nick Cave: Higgs boson blues

Album: Idiot prayer; Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace

Dirty Projectors: My possession

Album: 5 Eps

Die Sterne: Wenn die Nacht am tiefsten

Album: V.A. Wir müssen hier raus

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Automation

Album: K.G.

The War on Drugs: Thinking of a place

Album: Live Drugs

Anthony Moore: Lover of mine

Album: Out

Cabaret Voltaire: Papa nine zero delta united

Album: Shadow of fear

O’Sisters: Worldwide

Album: Unity is power

Matthew Halsall: Canopy and stars

Album: Salute to the sun

Babeheaven: Through the night

Album: Home for now