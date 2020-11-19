Playlist Angie Portmann
19. November
Donnerstag, 19. November 2020
Nick Cave: Higgs boson blues
Album: Idiot prayer; Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace
Dirty Projectors: My possession
Album: 5 Eps
Die Sterne: Wenn die Nacht am tiefsten
Album: V.A. Wir müssen hier raus
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Automation
Album: K.G.
The War on Drugs: Thinking of a place
Album: Live Drugs
Anthony Moore: Lover of mine
Album: Out
Cabaret Voltaire: Papa nine zero delta united
Album: Shadow of fear
O’Sisters: Worldwide
Album: Unity is power
Matthew Halsall: Canopy and stars
Album: Salute to the sun
Babeheaven: Through the night
Album: Home for now