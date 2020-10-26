Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 26.10.2020

26 Oktober

Montag, 26. Oktober 2020

Nightmares On Wax
Nights Interlude
Album: V.A. Café Del Mar Ibiza – Volumen Tres

Sabres Of Paradise
Smokebelch II (Beatless Mix)
Album: V.A. Café Del Mar Ibiza

Autechre
siOO
Album: Sign

Actress
Angels Pharmacy ft Zsela
Album: Karma & Desire

Daniel Bortz
Grind
Album: Stay

Ela Minus
they told us it was hard, but they were wrong. (radio edit)
Album: Acts Of Rebellion

Trak Trak
Teléfono (Pinche Cumbion Bien Loco Rmx)
Album: 2-Track-Online-Single

Baird
Beluga Bay
Album: Birdsongs Vol 2

Bei Ru
Manolo's Theme (feat. Roc Marciano)
Album: Custom Made Life

Surprise Chef
The Limp
Album: Daylight Savings

Loma
Half Silences
Album: Don´t Shy Away

Angel Olsen & Emile Mosseri
Mr. Lonely (Bobby Vinton Cover)
Album: Soundtrack Kajillionaire (Miranda July Film)

Sisterlove
The Hypnotist
Album: V.A. Café Del Mar Ibiza


