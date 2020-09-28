Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 28. September 2020

Sault

Fearless

Album: Untitled (Rise)

Amanda Palmer & Rhiannon Giddens

It's a fire (Portishead Cover)

Album: Benefiz-Song

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

La Vita

Album: Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Charlotte Dada

Don´t Let Me Down

Album: V.A. World Is A Cafeteria – American Soul Music & One Song From Ghana 1955 to 1998

Farhok

Yak Sheer

Album: Kabul Fire Vol 2

Howie Lee

滞水荷 The Lotus in the Backwater

Album: 7 Weapons Series

Sevdaliza

Oh My God

Album: Shabrang

Dato Alaplaya

Festival

Single

Schlammpeitziger

Handicapfalter

Album: Ein Weltloch in der Echokammer

TVII SON

Out Of Vogue

Album: TVII Son

Suicide

Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne

Album: V.A. Musik, Music, Musique – 1980 / The Dawn Of Synth Pop)

Khotin

Ivory Tower

Album: Finds You Well

Pulp

The Trees (Lovejoy the no jazz mix)

Album: Sunrise / The Trees EP