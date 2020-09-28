Playlist Ralf Summer
Montag, 28. September 2020
Sault
Fearless
Album: Untitled (Rise)
Amanda Palmer & Rhiannon Giddens
It's a fire (Portishead Cover)
Album: Benefiz-Song
Beverly Glenn-Copeland
La Vita
Album: Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Charlotte Dada
Don´t Let Me Down
Album: V.A. World Is A Cafeteria – American Soul Music & One Song From Ghana 1955 to 1998
Farhok
Yak Sheer
Album: Kabul Fire Vol 2
Howie Lee
滞水荷 The Lotus in the Backwater
Album: 7 Weapons Series
Sevdaliza
Oh My God
Album: Shabrang
Dato Alaplaya
Festival
Single
Schlammpeitziger
Handicapfalter
Album: Ein Weltloch in der Echokammer
TVII SON
Out Of Vogue
Album: TVII Son
Suicide
Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
Album: V.A. Musik, Music, Musique – 1980 / The Dawn Of Synth Pop)
Khotin
Ivory Tower
Album: Finds You Well
Pulp
The Trees (Lovejoy the no jazz mix)
Album: Sunrise / The Trees EP