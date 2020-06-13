Playlist Michael Bartle
13. Juni
Samstag, 13. Juni 2020
Mighty Sparrow: The Slave
Album: The Slave
Mansa Musa: Who told you
Album: Hold on to the faith
Andre Tanker Five: Lena
Album: Afro Blossom West
Elaine Brown: Seize the time
Phil Lynott: Ode to a black man
Album: Solo in Soho
Jello Biafra with D.O.A: Full Metal Jackoff
Album: Last Scream Of The Missing Neighbors
Helmet: Unsung
Album: Meantime
Sensorama: When the rabbit sleeps
Album: Projektor
Harry Mudie: Full Dose Of Dub
Album: Harry Mudie meets King Tubby’s: In Dub Conference Vol 1
Moodyman: Do Wrong
Album: Taken Away
Staple Singers: Wade in the water
Album: For what it’s worth
Sam Gendel: Afro Blue
Album: Satin Doll