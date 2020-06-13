Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 13.06.2020

13 Juni

Samstag, 13. Juni 2020

Mighty Sparrow: The Slave
Album: The Slave

Mansa Musa: Who told you
Album: Hold on to the faith

Andre Tanker Five: Lena
Album: Afro Blossom West

Elaine Brown: Seize the time

Phil Lynott: Ode to a black man
Album: Solo in Soho

Jello Biafra with D.O.A: Full Metal Jackoff
Album: Last Scream Of The Missing Neighbors

Helmet: Unsung
Album: Meantime

Sensorama: When the rabbit sleeps
Album: Projektor

Harry Mudie: Full Dose Of Dub
Album: Harry Mudie meets King Tubby’s: In Dub Conference Vol 1

Moodyman: Do Wrong
Album: Taken Away

Staple Singers: Wade in the water
Album: For what it’s worth

Sam Gendel: Afro Blue
Album: Satin Doll


0