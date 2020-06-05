Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 05. Juni 2020

Johnny Cash, The Statler Brothers

Hammer And Nails

Album: The Complete Columbia Album Collection

The Statler Brothers

Daddy Sang Bass

Album: Perkins

The Statler Brothers

We Got Paid By Cash

Ep

Johnny Cash

Folsom Prison Blues

Album: At St.Quentin

The Statler Brothers

Flowers on The Wall

Album: Flowers on The Wall

The Statler Brothers

Billy Christian

Album: Flowers on The Wall

The Haden Triplets

4.39

Album: Family Songbook

Brigid Mae Power

On A City Night

Album: Head Above The Water

Brigit Mae Power

Wearing Red That Eve

Album: Head Above The Water

Diplo/Thomas Wesley Prinz

Intro ft. Orville Peck

Album: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1. Snake oil

Kurt Vile

That´s Life Tho Sorry Hate To Say

Album: B'lieve I'm Goin Down...

Pea and The Peas

Husband

Album: Golden Treasures

Gary Olson

Navy Boots

Album: Gary Olson

Ray Campi

Shelby County Penal Farm

Album: The Eager Beaver Boy - Rockabilly Lives