Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 05.06.2020

05 Juni

Freitag, 05. Juni 2020

Johnny Cash, The Statler Brothers
Hammer And Nails
Album: The Complete Columbia Album Collection

The Statler Brothers
Daddy Sang Bass
Album: Perkins

The Statler Brothers
We Got Paid By Cash
Ep

Johnny Cash
Folsom Prison Blues 
Album: At St.Quentin

The Statler Brothers
Flowers on The Wall
Album: Flowers on The Wall

The Statler Brothers
Billy Christian
Album: Flowers on The Wall

The Haden Triplets
4.39
Album: Family Songbook

Brigid Mae Power
On A City Night
Album: Head Above The Water

Brigit Mae Power
Wearing Red That Eve
Album: Head Above The Water

Diplo/Thomas Wesley Prinz
Intro ft. Orville Peck
Album: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1. Snake oil

Kurt Vile
That´s Life Tho Sorry Hate To Say
Album: B'lieve I'm Goin Down...

Pea and The Peas
Husband
Album: Golden Treasures

Gary Olson
Navy Boots
Album: Gary Olson

Ray Campi
Shelby County Penal Farm
Album: The Eager Beaver Boy - Rockabilly Lives


