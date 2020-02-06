Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 06.02.2020

06 Februar

Donnerstag, 06. Februar 2020

Gil Scott-Heron: I´m New Here
Album: We´re New Again – a Reimaging by Makaya McCraven
XL Recording

Isobel Campbell: Ant Life
Album: There Is No Other...
Cooking Vinyl

Shopping: Initiative
Album: All Or Nothing
FatCat Records

Nada Surf: So Much Love
Album: Never Not Together
CitySlang

La Roux: International Woman Of Leisure
Album: Supervision
Believe Records

C.O.W.: heQi (^^) feat. Dexter
Album: INTERNET
Compost

Robert Glasper: Gone (feat. YBN Cordae + Bilal + Herbie Hancock)
Album: Fuck Yo Feeling
Loma Vista

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges: Midnight
Album: Texas Sun EP
Dead Oceans

Loving: Visions
Album: If I Am Only My Thought
Last Gang Records

HMLTD: To The Door
Album: West Is Dead
Lucky Number

Tindersticks: A Street Walker's Carol
Album: See My Girls EP
City Slang

Aril Brikha: Thrive On Chaos
Album: Dance Of A Trillion Stars
Mule Musiq

Green Day: Oh Yeah!
Album: Father Of All (Motherfuckers)
Reprise / Warner


