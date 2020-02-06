Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 06. Februar 2020

Gil Scott-Heron: I´m New Here

Album: We´re New Again – a Reimaging by Makaya McCraven

XL Recording

Isobel Campbell: Ant Life

Album: There Is No Other...

Cooking Vinyl

Shopping: Initiative

Album: All Or Nothing

FatCat Records

Nada Surf: So Much Love

Album: Never Not Together

CitySlang

La Roux: International Woman Of Leisure

Album: Supervision

Believe Records

C.O.W.: heQi (^^) feat. Dexter

Album: INTERNET

Compost

Robert Glasper: Gone (feat. YBN Cordae + Bilal + Herbie Hancock)

Album: Fuck Yo Feeling

Loma Vista

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges: Midnight

Album: Texas Sun EP

Dead Oceans

Loving: Visions

Album: If I Am Only My Thought

Last Gang Records

HMLTD: To The Door

Album: West Is Dead

Lucky Number

Tindersticks: A Street Walker's Carol

Album: See My Girls EP

City Slang

Aril Brikha: Thrive On Chaos

Album: Dance Of A Trillion Stars

Mule Musiq

Green Day: Oh Yeah!

Album: Father Of All (Motherfuckers)

Reprise / Warner