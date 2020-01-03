Playlist Angie Portmann

Freitag, 03. Januar 2020



Marie Davidson: Work It (Soulwax-Remix)

Single

Ninja Tune

Sault: Up all night

Album: 5

Forever Living Originals

Little Simz: Wounds feat. Chronixx

Album: Grey area

Age 101 Music

Kate Tempest: Brown eyed man

Album: The Book of traps and lessons

American Recordings

Slowthai: Northhampton’s Child

Album: Nothing great about Britain

Method Records

Ebow: K4L

Album: K4L

Problembär Rec

Gaddafi Gals: Mitsubishi

Album: Temple

3-Headed Monster Posse

Holly Herndon: Eternal

Album: Proto

4AD

FKA Twigs: Cellophane

Album: Magdalene

Young Turks

Kreidler: Celeration

Album: Flood

Bureau

Efdemin: The Sound House

Album: New Atlantis

Ostgut