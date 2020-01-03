Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 03.01.2020

03 Januar

Freitag, 03. Januar 2020


Marie Davidson: Work It (Soulwax-Remix)
Single
Ninja Tune

Sault: Up all night
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals

Little Simz: Wounds feat. Chronixx
Album: Grey area
Age 101 Music

Kate Tempest: Brown eyed man
Album: The Book of traps and lessons
American Recordings

Slowthai: Northhampton’s Child
Album: Nothing great about Britain
Method Records

Ebow: K4L
Album: K4L
Problembär Rec

Gaddafi Gals: Mitsubishi
Album: Temple
3-Headed Monster Posse

Holly Herndon: Eternal
Album: Proto
4AD

FKA Twigs: Cellophane
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks

Kreidler: Celeration
Album: Flood
Bureau

Efdemin: The Sound House
Album: New Atlantis
Ostgut


