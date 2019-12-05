Playlist Matthias Hacker
05. Dezember
Donnerstag, 05. Dezember 2019
Snøffeltøffs: On Your Mind
Album: Frohnau
La Pochette Surprise Records
Yann Tiersen: Closer (feat. Blonde Redhead)
Album: Portrait
Mute
Lee Scratch Perry: Here Come The Warm Dreads
Album: Heavy Rain
On-U Sound
BLVTH: No Shame
Album: I Don’t Know If I’m Happy
Call Me Anytime
Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor
The Who: All This Music Must Fade
Album: WHO
Universal
Burial: Loner
Album: Tunes 2011 to 2019
Hyperdub
Venetian Snares: Fuck A Stranger In The Ass
Album: Greg Hates Car Culture
Timesig
POP. 1280: Hospice
Album: Way Station
Weyrd Son
Roddy_Ricch: Tip Toe (feat- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)
Album: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Warner Music Germany
Kliffs: Sadness
Album: Temporary Cures
K & F Records