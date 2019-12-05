Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 05.12.2019

05 Dezember

Donnerstag, 05. Dezember 2019

Snøffeltøffs: On Your Mind
Album: Frohnau
La Pochette Surprise Records

Yann Tiersen: Closer (feat. Blonde Redhead)
Album: Portrait
Mute

Lee Scratch Perry: Here Come The Warm Dreads
Album: Heavy Rain
On-U Sound

BLVTH: No Shame
Album: I Don’t Know If I’m Happy
Call Me Anytime

Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor

The Who: All This Music Must Fade
Album: WHO
Universal

Burial: Loner
Album: Tunes 2011 to 2019
Hyperdub

Venetian Snares: Fuck A Stranger In The Ass
Album: Greg Hates Car Culture
Timesig

POP. 1280: Hospice
Album: Way Station
Weyrd Son

Roddy_Ricch: Tip Toe (feat- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)
Album: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Warner Music Germany

Kliffs: Sadness
Album: Temporary Cures
K & F Records


1