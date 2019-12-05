Playlist Matthias Hacker

Donnerstag, 05. Dezember 2019

Snøffeltøffs: On Your Mind

Album: Frohnau

La Pochette Surprise Records

Yann Tiersen: Closer (feat. Blonde Redhead)

Album: Portrait

Mute

Lee Scratch Perry: Here Come The Warm Dreads

Album: Heavy Rain

On-U Sound

BLVTH: No Shame

Album: I Don’t Know If I’m Happy

Call Me Anytime

Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

Alien Transistor

The Who: All This Music Must Fade

Album: WHO

Universal

Burial: Loner

Album: Tunes 2011 to 2019

Hyperdub

Venetian Snares: Fuck A Stranger In The Ass

Album: Greg Hates Car Culture

Timesig

POP. 1280: Hospice

Album: Way Station

Weyrd Son

Roddy_Ricch: Tip Toe (feat- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

Album: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Warner Music Germany

Kliffs: Sadness

Album: Temporary Cures

K & F Records