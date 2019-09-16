Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
16. September
Montag, 16. September 2019
Iggy Pop: Sonali
Album: Free
Caroline International
Leif Vollebekk: Caroline, No
Album: Borrowed Time
Not On Label
Leif Vollebekk: Into The Ether
Album: Twin Solitude
Secret City Records
Jeff Buckley: Last Goodbye
Album: Grace
Columbia
Leif Vollebekk: Transatlantic Flight
Album: New Ways
Secret City Records
Leif Vollebekk: Hot Tears
Album: New Ways
Secret City Records
Tindersticks: The Amputees
Album: No Treasure But Hope
City Slang
Rocko Schamoni: Mark Hollis
Album: Musik für Jugendliche
Tapete Records
Mark Hollis: Watershed
Album: Mark Hollis
Polydor
DanielJohnston feat. Yo La Tengo: Speeding Motorcycle/ live on WFMU Single
Album: Daniel Johnston
SOL/Singles Only Label
Hochzeitskapelle: Rainbow Connection
Album: If I Think Of Love
Gutfeeling Records