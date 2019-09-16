Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

4

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 16.09.2019

16 September

Montag, 16. September 2019

Iggy Pop: Sonali
Album: Free
Caroline International ‎

Leif Vollebekk: Caroline, No
Album: Borrowed Time
Not On Label

Leif Vollebekk: Into The Ether
Album: Twin Solitude
Secret City Records ‎

Jeff Buckley: Last Goodbye
Album: Grace
Columbia ‎

Leif Vollebekk: Transatlantic Flight
Album: New Ways
Secret City Records

Leif Vollebekk: Hot Tears
Album: New Ways
Secret City Records

Tindersticks: The Amputees
Album: No Treasure But Hope
City Slang

Rocko Schamoni: Mark Hollis
Album: Musik für Jugendliche
Tapete Records

Mark Hollis: Watershed
Album: Mark Hollis
Polydor

DanielJohnston feat. Yo La Tengo: Speeding Motorcycle/ live on WFMU Single                           
Album: Daniel Johnston
SOL/Singles Only Label

Hochzeitskapelle: Rainbow Connection
Album: If I Think Of Love
Gutfeeling Records


4