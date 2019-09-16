Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 16. September 2019

Iggy Pop: Sonali

Album: Free

Caroline International ‎

Leif Vollebekk: Caroline, No

Album: Borrowed Time

Not On Label

Leif Vollebekk: Into The Ether

Album: Twin Solitude

Secret City Records ‎

Jeff Buckley: Last Goodbye

Album: Grace

Columbia ‎

Leif Vollebekk: Transatlantic Flight

Album: New Ways

Secret City Records

Leif Vollebekk: Hot Tears

Album: New Ways

Secret City Records

Tindersticks: The Amputees

Album: No Treasure But Hope

City Slang

Rocko Schamoni: Mark Hollis

Album: Musik für Jugendliche

Tapete Records

Mark Hollis: Watershed

Album: Mark Hollis

Polydor

DanielJohnston feat. Yo La Tengo: Speeding Motorcycle/ live on WFMU Single

Album: Daniel Johnston

SOL/Singles Only Label

Hochzeitskapelle: Rainbow Connection

Album: If I Think Of Love

Gutfeeling Records