Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 19.08.2019

John Morris: Stage Announcement: It Seems There Are A Few Cars Blocking The Road
Album: Woodstock: Back To The Garden -50th Anniversary Experience
Rhino

Lone: How Can You Tell
Album: Abraxas EP
Ancient Astronauts ‎

Janis Joplin: Janis Joplin: Music's For Grooving, Man
Album: Woodstock: Back To The Garden -50th Anniversary Experience
Rhino

Orbital: Are we here
Album: Snivilisation
Internal

Dreadzone: Maximum - John Peel Session, 21 August 1994
Album: Second Light
Virgin

Us3: Cantaloop - Nelle Hopper Remix
Album: Flip Fantasia - Hits & Remixes
Blue Note

Radiohead: Street Spirit - Fade Out
Album: The Bends
Parlophone ‎

Tindersticks: Patchwork
Album: Tindersticks
Island Records

Björk: Venus as a Boy
Album: Debut
One Little Indian

Johnny Cash: Let The Train Blow The Whistle
Album: American Recordings ‎
American Recordings ‎

Orbital:Forever
Album: Snivilisation
Internal


0