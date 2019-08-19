Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 19. August 2019

John Morris: Stage Announcement: It Seems There Are A Few Cars Blocking The Road

Album: Woodstock: Back To The Garden -50th Anniversary Experience

Rhino

Lone: How Can You Tell

Album: Abraxas EP

Ancient Astronauts ‎

Janis Joplin: Janis Joplin: Music's For Grooving, Man

Album: Woodstock: Back To The Garden -50th Anniversary Experience

Rhino

Orbital: Are we here

Album: Snivilisation

Internal

Dreadzone: Maximum - John Peel Session, 21 August 1994

Album: Second Light

Virgin

Us3: Cantaloop - Nelle Hopper Remix

Album: Flip Fantasia - Hits & Remixes

Blue Note

Radiohead: Street Spirit - Fade Out

Album: The Bends

Parlophone ‎

Tindersticks: Patchwork

Album: Tindersticks

Island Records

Björk: Venus as a Boy

Album: Debut

One Little Indian

Johnny Cash: Let The Train Blow The Whistle

Album: American Recordings ‎

American Recordings ‎

Orbital:Forever

Album: Snivilisation

Internal