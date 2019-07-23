Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 23. Juli 2019

Helge Schneider: Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!

Album: Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!

Polydor

F.S. Blumm: Everyday’s a Gift

Album: Nice to have you

Blumm

Saxon Lee & The Shadows International: Special Secret of Baby

Album: Nigeria 70 - No Wahala: Highlife, Afro-Funk & Juju (Compilation)

STRUT197CD

Bryony Jarman-Pinto: All about Life

Album: Cage and Aviary

Tru Thoughts

Banks: Till now

Album: III

Harvest

J-E-T-S feat. Tkay Maidza: Real Truth

Album: ZOOSPA

Innovative Leisure

The Soft Cavalry: Spiders

Album: The Soft Cavalry

Bella Union

Ada Lea: For real now(not pretend)

Album: What we say in Private

Saddle Creek

Angie McMahon: Push

Album: Salt

AWAL

Diamanda Galas: Long black Veil

Album: Guilty Guilty Guilty

Mute

Lingua Ignota: Butcher of the World

Album: Caligula

Profound Lore