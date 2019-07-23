Playlist Roderich Fabian
23. Juli
Dienstag, 23. Juli 2019
Helge Schneider: Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!
Album: Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!
Polydor
F.S. Blumm: Everyday’s a Gift
Album: Nice to have you
Blumm
Saxon Lee & The Shadows International: Special Secret of Baby
Album: Nigeria 70 - No Wahala: Highlife, Afro-Funk & Juju (Compilation)
STRUT197CD
Bryony Jarman-Pinto: All about Life
Album: Cage and Aviary
Tru Thoughts
Banks: Till now
Album: III
Harvest
J-E-T-S feat. Tkay Maidza: Real Truth
Album: ZOOSPA
Innovative Leisure
The Soft Cavalry: Spiders
Album: The Soft Cavalry
Bella Union
Ada Lea: For real now(not pretend)
Album: What we say in Private
Saddle Creek
Angie McMahon: Push
Album: Salt
AWAL
Diamanda Galas: Long black Veil
Album: Guilty Guilty Guilty
Mute
Lingua Ignota: Butcher of the World
Album: Caligula
Profound Lore