Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 23.07.2019

23 Juli

Dienstag, 23. Juli 2019

Helge Schneider: Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!
Album: Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!
Polydor

F.S. Blumm: Everyday’s a Gift
Album: Nice to have you
Blumm

Saxon Lee & The Shadows International: Special Secret of Baby
Album: Nigeria 70 - No Wahala: Highlife, Afro-Funk & Juju (Compilation)
STRUT197CD

Bryony Jarman-Pinto: All about Life
Album: Cage and Aviary
Tru Thoughts

Banks: Till now
Album: III
Harvest

J-E-T-S feat. Tkay Maidza: Real Truth
Album: ZOOSPA
Innovative Leisure

The Soft Cavalry: Spiders
Album: The Soft Cavalry
Bella Union

Ada Lea: For real now(not pretend)
Album: What we say in Private
Saddle Creek

Angie McMahon: Push
Album: Salt
AWAL

Diamanda Galas: Long black Veil
Album: Guilty Guilty Guilty
Mute

Lingua Ignota: Butcher of the World
Album: Caligula
Profound Lore


