Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
08. Juli
Montag, 08. Juli 2019
Congi: Somnium/ Joe Armon Jones-Refix
Album: Somium
Deep Heads
Congi: Start as you mean
Album: One For Us-EP
Yellow Flower Music
Trashbat: Dial me up/ Congi Remix
Album: Dial Me Up
MK Ultra Records
Georgia Ann Muldrow: Big Mama Africa Jam
Album: Vweto II
Mello Music Group
Georgia Ann Muldrow: Bass Attack Bap
Album: Vweto II
Mello Music Group
Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz feat. DJ Los: Grace of God
Album: Mona Lisa
Mello Music Group
Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz feat. DJ Los: Mello Music Group
Album: Mona Lisa
Mello Music Group
Freddie Gibbs + Madlib: Crime Pays
Album: Bandana
Keep Cool/ RCA
Freddie Gibbs + Madlib: Gat Damn
Album: Bandana
Keep Cool/ RCA
Eric Burdon: Spill The Wine
Album: Eric Burdon Declares War
United Artists Records
War: Summer
Album: War -Anthology 1970-1974
Avenue Records/Far Out Productions
The Pharaohs: Freedom Road
Album: Freedom Rhythm & Sound: Revolutionary Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement 1963-82
Soul Jazz Records
Freddie Douggie: Freedom - Juneteenth Theme
Album: Live On Juneteenth
International Anthem Recording Company