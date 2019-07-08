Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 08.07.2019

Congi: Somnium/ Joe Armon Jones-Refix
Album: Somium
Deep Heads ‎

Congi: Start as you mean
Album: One For Us-EP
Yellow Flower Music

Trashbat: Dial me up/ Congi Remix
Album: Dial Me Up
MK Ultra Records

Georgia Ann Muldrow: Big Mama Africa Jam
Album: Vweto II
Mello Music Group ‎‎

Georgia Ann Muldrow: Bass Attack Bap
Album: Vweto II
Mello Music Group ‎ ‎

Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz feat. DJ Los: Grace of God
Album: Mona Lisa
Mello Music Group ‎‎

Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz feat. DJ Los: Mello Music Group ‎
Album: Mona Lisa
Mello Music Group ‎‎

Freddie Gibbs + Madlib: Crime Pays
Album: Bandana
Keep Cool/ RCA

Freddie Gibbs + Madlib: Gat Damn
Album: Bandana
Keep Cool/ RCA

Eric Burdon: Spill The Wine
Album: Eric Burdon Declares War
United Artists Records

War: Summer
Album: War -Anthology 1970-1974
Avenue Records/Far Out Productions

The Pharaohs: Freedom Road
Album: Freedom Rhythm & Sound: Revolutionary Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement 1963-82
Soul Jazz Records

Freddie Douggie: Freedom - Juneteenth Theme
Album: Live On Juneteenth
International Anthem Recording Company


