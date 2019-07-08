Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 08. Juli 2019

Congi: Somnium/ Joe Armon Jones-Refix

Album: Somium

Deep Heads ‎

Congi: Start as you mean

Album: One For Us-EP

Yellow Flower Music

Trashbat: Dial me up/ Congi Remix

Album: Dial Me Up

MK Ultra Records

Georgia Ann Muldrow: Big Mama Africa Jam

Album: Vweto II

Mello Music Group ‎‎

Georgia Ann Muldrow: Bass Attack Bap

Album: Vweto II

Mello Music Group ‎ ‎

Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz feat. DJ Los: Grace of God

Album: Mona Lisa

Mello Music Group ‎‎

Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz feat. DJ Los: Mello Music Group ‎

Album: Mona Lisa

Mello Music Group ‎‎

Freddie Gibbs + Madlib: Crime Pays

Album: Bandana

Keep Cool/ RCA

Freddie Gibbs + Madlib: Gat Damn

Album: Bandana

Keep Cool/ RCA

Eric Burdon: Spill The Wine

Album: Eric Burdon Declares War

United Artists Records

War: Summer

Album: War -Anthology 1970-1974

Avenue Records/Far Out Productions

The Pharaohs: Freedom Road

Album: Freedom Rhythm & Sound: Revolutionary Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement 1963-82

Soul Jazz Records

Freddie Douggie: Freedom - Juneteenth Theme

Album: Live On Juneteenth

International Anthem Recording Company