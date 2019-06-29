Playlist Noe Noack
29. Juni
Samstag, 29. Juni 2019
The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records
The Raconteurs: Sunday Driver
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records
The Raconteurs: Thoughts And Prayers
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records
Screaming Trees: Nearly Lost You
Album: Sweet Oblivion
Epic
Screaming Trees: Shadow Of The Season
Album: Sweet Oblivion
Epic
Mark Lanegan Band: Stitch It Up
Single
Heavenly Records
Black Midi: bmbmbm
Album: Schlagenheim
Rough Trade
Black Midi: New DT,MI 2106
Album: Schlagenheim
Rough Trade
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The Colors That You Bring
Album: Where The Future Unfolds
International Anthem Recording Company
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: Power
Album: Where The Future Unfolds
International Anthem Recording Company
The Last Poets: Understanding What Black Is
Album: Understanding What Black Is
Studio Rockers
The Last Poets(Prince Fatty Dubs): Understanding What Black Is (Prince Fatty Dub)
Album: Understanding What Dub Is
Studio Rockers