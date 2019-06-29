Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 29.06.2019

29 Juni

Samstag, 29. Juni 2019

The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records

The Raconteurs: Sunday Driver
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records

The Raconteurs: Thoughts And Prayers
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records

Screaming Trees: Nearly Lost You
Album: Sweet Oblivion
Epic

Screaming Trees: Shadow Of The Season
Album: Sweet Oblivion
Epic

Mark Lanegan Band: Stitch It Up
Single
Heavenly Records

Black Midi: bmbmbm
Album: Schlagenheim
Rough Trade

Black Midi: New DT,MI 2106
Album: Schlagenheim
Rough Trade

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The Colors That You Bring
Album: Where The Future Unfolds
International Anthem Recording Company

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: Power
Album: Where The Future Unfolds
International Anthem Recording Company

The Last Poets: Understanding What Black Is
Album: Understanding What Black Is
Studio Rockers

The Last Poets(Prince Fatty Dubs): Understanding What Black Is (Prince Fatty Dub)
Album: Understanding What Dub Is
Studio Rockers


