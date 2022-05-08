Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 08.05.2022

08 Mai

Sonntag, 08. Mai 2022

J Dilla
So Far To Go feat. Guilty Simpson & Madlib (instr.)
Album: The Shining

Slum Village
I Don't Know
Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

Slum Village
Jealousy
Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

A Tribe Called Quest
The Jam
Album: Beats, Rhymes & Life

Slum Village
Get Dis Money
Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

Slum Village
The Look Of Love
Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

The Pharcyde
Bullshit
Album: Labcabincalifornia

The Pharcyde
Runnin'
Album: Labcabincalifornia

The Roots
Dynamite!
Album: Things Fall Apart

Digable Planets
Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
Album: Reachin'

D´Angelo
Feel Like Makin Love
Album: Voodoo

Erykah Badu
Didn't cha Know
Album: Mama's Gun

Common
The Light
Album: Like Water For Chocolate

J Dilla
So Far To Go feat. Guilty Simpson & Madlib (instr.)
Album: The Shining

J-88
Get It Together
Album: Best Kept Secret

De La Soul
Stakes Is High
Album: Stakes Is High

Janet Jackson
Got 'Til It's Gone feat. Q-Tip (Ummah Jay Dee's Revenge Mix)
Album: Maxi

Jaylib
The Heist
Album: Champion Sound

J Dilla
Lightworks
Album: Donuts

J Dilla
Time: The Donuts of the Heart
Album: Donuts

J Dilla
Walkinonit
Album: Donuts

Slum Village
Fall in Love
Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 2

J Dilla
Bye.
Album: Donuts

J Dilla
The Diff'rence
Album: Donuts

Q-Tip
Breathe & Stop
Album: Amplified

J Dilla
Nothing Like This
Album: Ruff Draft